Rain delays start of third-round play at Wimbledon

LONDON (AP) — Rain has delayed the start of play on the outside courts at Wimbledon and threatens to disrupt much of the day at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament. The covers remained pulled over the courts at the scheduled start of 11 a.m. (1000 GMT), with organizers saying play would not start until noon (1100 GMT) at the earliest. The local forecast calls for showers throughout the day. Play on the two main courts, which both have retractable roofs, was set to start as scheduled in the afternoon. On Centre Court, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz was playing Frances Tiafoe in the third round, while Jasmine Paolini faced Bianca Andreescu on No. 1 Court.

