Rain delays start of play on last day of 4th Ashes test

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Rain has prevented play from starting on time on the last day of the fourth Ashes cricket test between England and Australia. The weather forecast is bleak and it is possible that play will be washed out for the rest of the day. Only 30 overs were possible on Saturday, with plenty more rain forecast on what could be a frustrating final day at Old Trafford. Australia are more than happy to settle for a draw that would see them retain their 2-1 lead and the urn, meaning England will be forced to make the most of whatever windows of play are possible.

