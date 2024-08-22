Rain delays start of play on Day 2 of first cricket test between England and Sri Lanka

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — No play was possible before lunch on Day 2 of the first test between England and Sri Lanka because of rain at Old Trafford. England will eventually resume on 22-0 in reply to Sri Lanka’s 236 all out on the opening day in Manchester. An early lunch was taken at 12:30 p.m. local time (1130 GMT). It’s the first of three tests between the teams. England has already beaten the West Indies 3-0 this summer.

