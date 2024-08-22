Rain delays start of play on Day 2 of first cricket test between England and Sri Lanka

By The Associated Press
Umpires inspect the pitch as ground staff remove the rain covers during day two of the First Rothesay Test match at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Thursday Aug. 22, 2024. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nick Potts]

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — No play was possible before lunch on Day 2 of the first test between England and Sri Lanka because of rain at Old Trafford. England will eventually resume on 22-0 in reply to Sri Lanka’s 236 all out on the opening day in Manchester. An early lunch was taken at 12:30 p.m. local time (1130 GMT). It’s the first of three tests between the teams. England has already beaten the West Indies 3-0 this summer.

