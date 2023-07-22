Rain delays start in 4th Ashes test, prospects gloomy for rest of day

By The Associated Press
General view of weather affected Old Trafford stadium before the fourth day of the fourth Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rui Vieira]

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Rain has prevented play from starting on time on Day 4 of the fourth Ashes cricket test between England and Australia. The weather forecast is bleak and it is possible that play will be washed out for the rest of the day. Australia was 113-4 at the close of play on Friday, trailing England by 162 runs with six wickets remaining. Australia is 2-1 up in the five-match series.

