Rain delays start in 4th Ashes test, prospects gloomy for rest of day

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Rain has prevented play from starting on time on Day 4 of the fourth Ashes cricket test between England and Australia. The weather forecast is bleak and it is possible that play will be washed out for the rest of the day. Australia was 113-4 at the close of play on Friday, trailing England by 162 runs with six wickets remaining. Australia is 2-1 up in the five-match series.

