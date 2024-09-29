Rain comes too late for England as Australia wins one-day cricket series 3-2

BRISTOL, England (AP) — The rain arrives too late for England as Australia wins the fifth one-day international cricket match to clinch the series 3-2. Australia finished on 165-2 in 20.4 overs, appearing to be comfortably on track to reaching the original winning target of 310 before rain stopped play at Bristol. No more play was possible with Australia winning by 49 runs under the DLS method which sets revised targets for interrupted matches. The teams entered the final ODI tied at 2-2 and the series would have ended 2-2 if Australia had not batted for 20 overs, the minimum for a win to be declared.

