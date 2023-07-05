Rain and environmental activists affect play on Day 3 at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Rain is again affecting play at Wimbledon on Day 3 of the grass-court tournament, and two environmental activists halted one match as well.

Intermittent showers Wednesday forced matches on the outside courts to be suspended twice, while play in the main stadiums was also stopped for a short time because of the weather.

Two Just Stop Oil protestors were arrested after disrupting one match by running onto Court 18 and throwing orange confetti onto the grass, before being led off by security. That stopped the first-round encounter between Grigor Dimitrov and Sho Shimabukuro early in the second set, and the rain then came before the confetti could be cleared.

The match resumed with the others after the rain delay. The two protestors were arrested “on suspicion of aggravated trespass and criminal damage,” the All England Club said in a statement.

Wimbledon increased its security in coordination with London police and other agencies for this year’s tournament, in part as a result of protests at other major sports venues in Britain this year.

Maria Sakkari of Greece returns to Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk in a women's singles match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kirsty Wigglesworth

The rain had already created a major backlog of matches after the first two days, and only eight matches were completed on Tuesday.

Only Centre Court and No. 1 Court at the All England Club have roofs. Top-seeded woman Iga Swiatek and defending men’s champion Novak Djokovic were both scheduled to play on Centre Court after the opening match between Daria Kasatkina and Jodie Burrage.

On No. 1 Court, third-seeded Daniil Medvedev was playing Arthur Fery.

On Wednesday, players like Swiatek and Djokovic will be playing in the second round while many players have yet to even take the court in the first round.

