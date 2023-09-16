Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers ruled out for Sunday’s game at Buffalo with concussion

By MARK ANDERSON The Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) breaks away from Denver Broncos cornerback Damarri Mathis during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski]

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers was ruled out for Sunday’s game at Buffalo because of a concussion. That costs the Raiders a valuable weapon when they play the Bills. Meyers was injured in last Sunday’s 17-16 victory at Denver. He was the Raiders’ leading receiver against the Broncos with nine receptions for 81 yards and both Las Vegas touchdowns. That included the winning 6-yard TD catch with 6:34 left. He was hit on the head in the Raiders’ next possession.

