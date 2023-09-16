Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers ruled out for Sunday’s game at Buffalo with concussion

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers was ruled out for Sunday’s game at Buffalo because of a concussion. That costs the Raiders a valuable weapon when they play the Bills. Meyers was injured in last Sunday’s 17-16 victory at Denver. He was the Raiders’ leading receiver against the Broncos with nine receptions for 81 yards and both Las Vegas touchdowns. That included the winning 6-yard TD catch with 6:34 left. He was hit on the head in the Raiders’ next possession.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.