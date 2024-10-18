Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers expected to miss 2nd game in a row with an ankle injury

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is expected to miss his second game in a row because of an ankle injury when Las Vegas visits the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. That means the Raiders likely will be thin again at that position. Meyers is second on the team in receiving with 25 catches for 273 yards and a touchdowns. Tight end Brock Bowers has 37 receptions for 384 yards and a TD. Guard Dylan Parham will not play because of a foot injury.

