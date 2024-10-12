Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers downgraded to doubtful for game versus Steelers

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers was downgraded to doubtful Saturday because of an ankle injury. That further weakens a thin position as Las Vegas prepares to host the Steelers on Sunday. The Raiders could be without their top two receivers against Pittsburgh. No. 1 receiver Davante Adams will miss his third game in a row because of a hamstring injury. Meyers has filled in as the top receiver the past two weeks. He was targeted a combined 19 times those games and caught 11 passes for 121 yards.

