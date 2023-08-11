Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams leaves practice with apparent leg injury

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams limped off the practice field Friday with what appeared to be a leg injury, but coach Josh McDaniels said he didn’t think it was serious. The injury occurred during the Raiders’ joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers. Adams made first-team All-Pro each of the past three seasons. He caught 100 passes last season for 1,516 yards and 14 touchdowns.

