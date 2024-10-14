Raiders waste chance to even record and get fresh start in mistake-filled loss to Steelers

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Raiders coach Antonio Pierce says his team is “not good enough.” Las Vegas had a chance to even its record and possibly get a fresh start Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. But the Raiders were done in by mistakes in a 32-13 loss. They turned the ball over three times and surrendered a blocked punt. Aidan O’Connell took over at quarterback for Gardner Minshew and completed 27 of 40 passes for 227 yards with a touchdown and an interception. But the Raiders scored on only 2 of 11 possessions while allowing the Steelers to score on 7 of 10.

