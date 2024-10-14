Raiders waste chance to even record and get fresh start in mistake-filled loss to Steelers

By W.G. RAMIREZ The Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce, left, rubs his face during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Steve Marcus]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Raiders coach Antonio Pierce says his team is “not good enough.” Las Vegas had a chance to even its record and possibly get a fresh start Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. But the Raiders were done in by mistakes in a 32-13 loss. They turned the ball over three times and surrendered a blocked punt. Aidan O’Connell took over at quarterback for Gardner Minshew and completed 27 of 40 passes for 227 yards with a touchdown and an interception. But the Raiders scored on only 2 of 11 possessions while allowing the Steelers to score on 7 of 10.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.