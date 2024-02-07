Raiders turn to former Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders hired former Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy on Tuesday as their OC. They went to their second option after Kliff Kingsbury withdrew from consideration Saturday. New Raiders coach Antonio Pierce will be looking for Getsy to help turn around an offense that this past season was 27th in yards per game and 23rd in scoring. The Bears fired Getsy after Chicago tied for 18th with 21.2 points per game. That was just five spots ahead of Las Vegas.

