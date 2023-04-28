Raiders trade up to select Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders traded up three spots to select Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer in the second round with the 35th overall pick in the NFL draft. Las Vegas sent the Indianapolis Colts the 38th and 141st picks of this year’s draft. Mayer was an AP first-team All-American and Mackey Award finalist last season after catching 67 passes for 809 yards and nine touchdowns. The TD total set a record for Fighting Irish tight ends.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.