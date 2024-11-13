Raiders to stick with Gardner Minshew at QB when they visit the Dolphins

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Gardner Minshew will remain the Las Vegas Raiders’ quarterback when they visit the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Coach Antonio Pierce made the announcement Wednesday after considering going with the recent pickup Desmond Ridder. Minshew is completing a career-high 67% of his passes. But he has eight interceptions and just six touchdowns. He also has lost four fumbles. That is tied with Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson and Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts for most in the NFL.

