Raiders tight end Michael Mayer returns after missing 6 games because of personal reasons

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer returned to practice Tuesday. He has not played since Sept. 22 because of personal reasons. Mayer was placed on the non-football illness list on Oct. 11. That meant he would have to miss the following four games. Mayer is a second-year player. He started the first two games this season and played in three. He caught four passes for 21 yards. The Raiders traded up last year to draft Mayer in the second round out of Notre Dame.

