Raiders tight end Michael Mayer bounces back after getting knocked down early

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders rookie tight end Michael Mayer got knocked down repeatedly on the first day in pads. That happened earlier this month when pass-rush specialist Maxx Crosby showed him what the NFL was all about. Mayer showed he learned a lot from that day. He worked his way into the starting lineup in Saturday’s 34-17 preseason victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Mayer is in a battle with eight-year veteran and two-time Pro Bowler Austin Hooper for the position. The Raiders traded up three spots to take Mayer early in the second round in the draft.

