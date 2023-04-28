Raiders take edge rusher Tyree Wilson at No. 7 in NFL draft

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders began the work of addressing their anemic defense by selecting Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson on Thursday with the seventh overall pick of the NFL draft. Wilson could boost a pass rush that struggled outside of end Maxx Crosby. The Raiders were 30th last season with 1.6 sacks per game. Wilson made 14 tackles for loss and sevens sacks last year at Texas A&M, making 10 starts before a foot injury ended his season. He was a second-team AP All-American.

