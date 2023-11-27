Raiders squander 14-point lead, lose second straight under interim coach Antonio Pierce

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders squandered a 14-point lead and head into their bye week after a disappointing 31-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Las Vegas was outscored 31-3 after taking an early 14-0 lead. The Chiefs scored 21 unanswered points to seize control of the game, and never looked back. The loss dropped the Raiders to 2-2 under interim coach Antonio Pierce since taking over for fired Josh McDaniels.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.