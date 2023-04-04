Raiders sign veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders signed quarterback Brian Hoyer on Tuesday. He will be Jimmy Garoppolo’s potential backup. Hoyer is the latest player with New England ties to sign with the Raiders. Former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is the Raiders coach. Former Patriots executive Dave Ziegler is Las Vegas’ general manager. Hoyer is a 15-year NFL veteran. He was the Patriots’ backup quarterback the past three seasons. He has started 40 games and appeared in 36 others. Hoyer has passed for 10,668 yards with 53 touchdowns and 35 interceptions.

