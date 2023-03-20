Raiders sign tight end Howard, defensive lineman Willis

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agents Jordan Willis and O.J. Howard. Willis is a defensive lineman who played for the San Francisco 49ers the past 2 1/2 seasons. He has 92 tackles, 10 1/2 sacks and 15 tackles for loss over a six-year career. Howard is a tight end who played for the Houston Texans last season. He has 129 catches for 1,882 yards with 17 touchdowns over six years.

