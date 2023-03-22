Raiders sign TE Austin Hooper, CB David Long Jr.

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders signed tight end Austin Hooper and cornerback David Long Jr. on Wednesday. Hooper caught 41 passes for 444 yards and two touchdowns last season with the Tennessee Titans. He is the potential replacement for Darren Waller. Hooper is a two-time Pro Bowl selection when he played for the Atlanta Falcons. He has 339 receptions for 3,468 yards and 25 touchdowns in his career. Waller was dealt to the New York Giants for a third-round draft pick.

