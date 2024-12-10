Raiders sign QB Carter Bradley to active roster and place RB Zamir White on season-ending IR

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders signed quarterback Carter Bradley to the active roster Tuesday and placed running back Zamir White on season-ending injured reserve. Promoting Bradley from the practice squad is a sign of the Raiders’ concern that starting quarterback Aidan O’Connell might not play in Monday night’s home game against the Atlanta Falcons. O’Connell injured his left knee in Sunday’s 28-13 loss at Tampa Bay. Coach Antonio Pierce said Monday that Desmond Ridder will start if O’Connell doesn’t play. Ridder started 13 games for the Falcons last season before he was traded to Arizona.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.