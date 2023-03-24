Raiders sign DT John Jenkins to free-agency contract

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders say they’ve signed veteran defensive tackle John Jenkins signed a free-agent contract. He most recently played for the Miami Dolphins the past two seasons. Jenkins also played for the New Orleans Saints from 2013-16, the Seattle Seahawks in 2016, the Chicago Bears in 2017 and 2020 and the New York Giants in 2018. He has 212 career tackles.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.