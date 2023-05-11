Raiders sign 5 drafted players, including third-round WR Tre Tucker

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders announced the signing of five of their drafted players. Wide receiver Tre Tucker was selected in the third round out of Cincinnati. Quarterback Aidan O’Connell was taken in the fourth round out of Purdue. Safety Chris Smith II was a fifth-round pick from Georgia. Linebacker Amari Burney was a sixth-round selection out of Florida. Defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera was taken in the seventh round out of Arizona State after previously playing at Miami.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.