Raiders sign 1st-round draft pick Brock Bowers along with 5 other selections

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders signed first-round draft pick Brock Bowers. He is a tight end taken 13th from Georgia. Bowers is slotted to make $18.14 million over four years, according to Spotrac. He was one of six players the Raiders announced Thursday as having signed with the club. The only ones who remain unsigned are offensive linemen Jackson Powers-Johnson and DJ Glaze. Powers-Johnson was selected in the second round out of Oregon and Glaze in the third from Maryland.

