Raiders see 8-game win streak vs. Broncos end in 34-18 loss amid penalties, turnovers and drama

By PAT GRAHAM The Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew walks off the field after the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski]

DENVER (AP) — The reeling Raiders are dealing with drama, dysfunction and now an ugly defeat against a Denver Broncos team they’d owned ever since moving to Las Vegas in 2020. This one started out so well, too, before turning so ugly. Gardner Minshew threw a momentum-turning pick-six in the second quarter before being benched and the Raiders committed 11 penalties as they saw their eight-game winning streak over the Broncos halted in a 34-18 loss. It’s re-evaluation time for the 2-3 Raiders as questions hover over them. That includes the situation with Davante Adams, the talented receiver who missed Sunday’s game because of a hamstring injury and apparently is on the trading block.

