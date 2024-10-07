Raiders see 8-game win streak vs. Broncos end in 34-18 loss amid penalties, turnovers and drama

DENVER (AP) — The reeling Raiders are dealing with drama, dysfunction and now an ugly defeat against a Denver Broncos team they’d owned ever since moving to Las Vegas in 2020. This one started out so well, too, before turning so ugly. Gardner Minshew threw a momentum-turning pick-six in the second quarter before being benched and the Raiders committed 11 penalties as they saw their eight-game winning streak over the Broncos halted in a 34-18 loss. It’s re-evaluation time for the 2-3 Raiders as questions hover over them. That includes the situation with Davante Adams, the talented receiver who missed Sunday’s game because of a hamstring injury and apparently is on the trading block.

