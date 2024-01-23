Raiders schedule interviews for offensive coordinator position

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have scheduled interviews with two former offensive coordinators and a current quarterbacks coach for their OC job. The two ex-coordinators are Luke Getsy and Alex Van Pelt. Cincinnati Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher also will speak with the Raiders. Las Vegas reportedly has requested permission to speak with Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Zac Robinson as well. Antonio Pierce was named the Raiders coach on Friday.

