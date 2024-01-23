Raiders schedule interviews for offensive coordinator position

By MARK ANDERSON The Associated Press
FILE - Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Chicago. The Chicago Bears are sticking with coach Matt Eberflus in 2024 after the team showed improvement over the second half of the season. There will, however, be some big changes to his staff. The Bears have fired most of their offensive assistants, including coordinator Luke Getsy after two seasons.(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kamil Krzaczynski]

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have scheduled interviews with two former offensive coordinators and a current quarterbacks coach for their OC job. The two ex-coordinators are Luke Getsy and Alex Van Pelt. Cincinnati Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher also will speak with the Raiders. Las Vegas reportedly has requested permission to speak with Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Zac Robinson as well. Antonio Pierce was named the Raiders coach on Friday.

