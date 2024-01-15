Raiders schedule interview with Leslie Frazier, who is 1st external candidate for coaching position

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have scheduled an interview with former Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier. He’s the first outside candidate for the team’s coaching job. Frazier chose not to coach this season. Interim coach Antonio Pierce is believed to be a strong candidate to get the job, and some Raiders players took to social media in recent days to continue to voice their support for him.

