Raiders rookie tight end Brock Bowers having a dominant season

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders rookie tight end Brock Bowers is putting up impressive stats. He was taken 13th in this year’s draft out of Georgia. His 84 receptions lead all NFL receivers. That’s the first time this late in a season a tight end has topped the chart since Todd Christensen in 1986. Bowers is on the verge of setting and perhaps smashing the rookie tight end single-season catches record. He is closing in on becoming the third rookie tight end to reach 1,000 yards in a season.

