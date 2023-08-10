Raiders rookie QB Aidan O’Connell hopes his NFL story is just beginning

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders drafted quarterback Aidan O’Connell in the fourth round earlier this year. He is third on the depth chart behind Jimmy Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer. O’Connell hopes to rise up the depth chart the way he did at Purdue. He walked on and didn’t start for the Boilermakers until his fifth year. O’Connell went on to make second-team All-Big Ten Conference twice and set several school records. He is learning what kind of leap it is from the Power Five to the NFL.

