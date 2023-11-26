Raiders reserve safety Roderic Teamer arrested on DUI charge, ruled out vs. Chiefs

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders reserve safety Roderic Teamer has been arrested on charges of driving under the influence and speeding and was ruled out for the team’s home game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Teamer was arrested Saturday night on the misdemeanor charges and was released from custody Sunday morning. He had just been activated Saturday off injured reserve. Teamer has played in six games this season. He was suspended by the NFL in 2020 for four games for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.

