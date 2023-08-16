Raiders remove 1st-round pick Tyree Wilson from the non-football injury list

The Las Vegas Raiders removed first-round draft pick Tyree Wilson off the non-football injury list on Wednesday. Wilson is a defensive end who was drafted seventh overall. He was placed on that injury list before training camp because of a foot injury suffered last season at Texas Tech. He also didn’t participate in organized team activities or minicamp. The Raiders hope Wilson will be a part of the rotation this season that includes Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones and aid a pass rush that ranked 30th in the NFL last season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.