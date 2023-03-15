Raiders re-sign safety Roderic Teamer

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed restricted free-agent safety Roderic Teamer. He played in all 17 games last season, starting three and making 35 tackles. Teamer had five tackles on special teams. The Los Angeles Chargers signed Teamer as an undrafted free agent in 2019 out of Tulane. He joined the Raiders in June 2021.

