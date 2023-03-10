Raiders re-sign RB Ameer Abdullah, G Netane Muti

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed running back Ameer Abdullah and guard Netane Muti. Abdullah was used primarily as a pass-catching back and on special teams last season. He caught 25 passes for 211 yards and a touchdown, and averaged 20.9 yards on 26 kickoff returns. Muti joined the Raiders in Week 15 last season. The Denver Broncos selected him in the sixth round of the 2020 draft.

