Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo checked for concussion after loss to Steelers

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was evaluated for a concussion after Las Vegas’ 23-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. When Garoppolo was injured wasn’t clear because news of the concussion was announced after coach Josh McDaniels’ post-game news conference. Garoppolo was wobbly after a sack late in the first half by T.J. Watt but also appeared to injure his ankle on that play.

