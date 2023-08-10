Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo sharp in practice against former 49ers teammates

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo faced his former San Francisco 49ers teammates in practice. Garoppolo signed with the Raiders after 5 1/2 seasons with the Niners. He twice appeared in the NFC championship game and once in the Super Bowl. Garoppolo had a tough initial transition to Las Vegas. He missed time with a broken left foot. Garoppolo then was uneven in training camp. But he was sharp Thursday against San Francisco. The teams practice again Friday and play a preseason game on Sunday.

