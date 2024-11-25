Raiders QB Gardner Minshew suffers potentially serious injury in loss to Broncos

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew suffered a potentially serious injury when he was sacked and landed hard on his left shoulder late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Denver Broncos. Minshew left the game clutching his shoulder after being tackled by linebackers Cody Barton and Jonathon Cooper. According to multiple reports, Minshew suffered a broken collarbone that will force him to miss the rest of the season. Raiders coach Antonio Pierce says it “doesn’t look good” for Minshew. The Raiders could get injured QB Aidan O’Connell back this week.

