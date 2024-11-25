Raiders QB Gardner Minshew leaves game in 4th quarter with an injury

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew left Sunday’s game with an injury late in the fourth quarter after being sacked by Denver Broncos linebackers Cody Barton and Jonathon Cooper. With the Raiders trailing 26-19 with 3:12 left, Minshew dropped back and scrambled to his right when Barton and Cooper both hit the 28-year-old veteran QB.

