Raiders QB competition is tight entering preseason game at Minnesota

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce hopes to finally take a major step forward Saturday in picking the starting quarterback when Las Vegas opens its preseason at Minnesota. Pierce said a decision will be made later this week whether incumbent Aidan O’Connell or free agent signee Gardner Minshew would start. Each player will receive a quarter’s worth of action. The Raiders have split repetitions between both quarterbacks in training camp. That includes giving each roughly equal amount of snaps with the first-team offense.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.