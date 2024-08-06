Raiders QB competition is tight entering preseason game at Minnesota

By MARK ANDERSON The Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) looks to throw during NFL football training camp at Jack R. Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, Calif., Tuesday, July 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Damian Dovarganes]

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce hopes to finally take a major step forward Saturday in picking the starting quarterback when Las Vegas opens its preseason at Minnesota. Pierce said a decision will be made later this week whether incumbent Aidan O’Connell or free agent signee Gardner Minshew would start. Each player will receive a quarter’s worth of action. The Raiders have split repetitions between both quarterbacks in training camp. That includes giving each roughly equal amount of snaps with the first-team offense.

