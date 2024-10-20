Raiders QB Aidan O’Connell’s start vs Rams ends with thumb injury in 1st quarter

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell hurt his right thumb in the first quarter of a 20-15 loss at the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. O’Connell was hurt when his right hand smacked the hand of Rams safety Kam Curl while throwing a long pass. O’Connell was able to finish the drive before being replaced by Gardner Minshew. Head coach Antonio Pierce said the full extent of the injury will not be known until the team returns to Las Vegas.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.