Raiders QB Aidan O’Connell inactive against the Falcons. Desmond Ridder starts vs. former team

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell is inactive for Monday night’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. The move cleared the way for Desmond Ridder to start against his former team. O’Connell bruised his left knee on Dec. 8 at Tampa Bay. Carter Bradley, son of Indianapolis Cots defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, was Ridder’s backup. Ridder started 13 games for the Falcons last season before he was traded to Arizona. The Raiders signed him off the Cardinals practice squad Oct. 21.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.