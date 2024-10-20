Raiders QB Aidan O’Connell goes to locker room with apparent hand injury in 1st quarter vs Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell has gone to the locker room after apparently injuring his hand in the first quarter of their game against the Los Angeles Rams. O’Connell appeared to get hurt when his hand smacked the hand of Rams safety Kam Curl while throwing a long pass. O’Connell was penalized for intentional grounding on the play. The quarterback came back to the Raiders’ bench and sat down briefly before heading to the locker room. He went 6 of 10 for 52 yards on the Raiders’ first two offensive series.

