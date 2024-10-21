Raiders QB Aidan O’Connell expected to be out 4 to 6 weeks with a broken thumb, AP source says

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell is expected to be out four to six weeks with a broken thumb. That’s according to a person close to the situation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Raiders had not made an announcement. O’Connell is expected to be placed on injured reserve. The person says the injury isn’t as bad as originally feared because of the location of the break. Meanwhile, NFL Network reported Monday that the Raiders have signed quarterback Desmond Ridder off the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.