Raiders QB Aidan O’Connell back at practice, but status is undetermined for Falcons game

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell will go through a walkthrough practice Wednesday. He injured his left knee in Sunday’s loss at Tampa Bay. Raiders coach Antonio Pierce wasn’t ready to declare that O’Connell would start Monday night’s home game against the Atlanta Falcons. “We’ll see how the week goes,” Pierce said. Pierce also said he expected running back Alexander Mattison to be activated this week. But Sincere McCormick will remain the No. 1 back.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.