Raiders place TE Michael Mayer on non-football illness list

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer was placed on the non-football illness list Friday. He has missed the past two games because of personal reasons. Mayer must sit out at least the next four games. That begins with Sunday’s home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Wide receiver Davante Adams will miss his third game in a row because of a hamstring injury. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, running back Zamir White, guard Jackson Powers-Johnson, tackle Thayer Munford, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and safety Trey Taylor are questionable.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.