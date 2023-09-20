Raiders place defensive end Chandler Jones on reserve/non-football illness list

By MARK ANDERSON The Associated Press
FILE - Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) warms up before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones indicated in since-deleted social media posts on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, that he no longer wanted to play for coach Josh McDaniels and general manager David Ziegler.(AP Photo/John Locher, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Locher]

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders placed defensive end Chandler Jones on the reserve/non-football illness list on Wednesday. Jones will miss at least the next four games. He criticized owner Mark Davis, coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler in a series of social media posts. Jones has since taken those down. Jones is in his second year with the Raiders He has not played this season. Las Vegas signed him last year to help improve the team’s pass rush, but Jones finished with 4 1/2 sacks.

