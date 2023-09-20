Raiders place defensive end Chandler Jones on reserve/non-football illness list

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders placed defensive end Chandler Jones on the reserve/non-football illness list on Wednesday. Jones will miss at least the next four games. He criticized owner Mark Davis, coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler in a series of social media posts. Jones has since taken those down. Jones is in his second year with the Raiders He has not played this season. Las Vegas signed him last year to help improve the team’s pass rush, but Jones finished with 4 1/2 sacks.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.