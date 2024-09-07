Raiders place DE Malcolm Koonce on injured reserve because of a knee injury

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce was placed on injured reserve Saturday because of a knee injury. That means he will miss at least the first four games of the season, including Las Vegas’ Sunday contest at the Los Angeles Chargers. The club also signed defensive end Charles Snowden to the active roster and activated cornerback Sam Webb from the practice squad. Defensive ends Janarius Robinson and Tyree Wilson are expected to receive additional playing time in place of Koonce.

