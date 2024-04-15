Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby says he has recovered from a knee injury that limited practice time

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby says his rehab from a knee injury that limited his practice time last season has been “incredible.” Crosby routinely sat out practice all week but didn’t miss any games in 2023. He finished with a career-best 14 1/2 sacks. Since the season ended, he’s maintained the work habits that have made him revered among his teammates, showing up early every morning at the team facility. Coach Antonio Pierce asked Crosby to take the lead in asking more of his teammates to remain in town during the offseason, and about 30 did so.

