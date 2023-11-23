Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby held out of practice because of a knee injury

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby didn’t practice Wednesday because of a knee injury. That puts his status in question for when Las Vegas hosts AFC West rival Kansas City on Sunday. Crosby typically has been listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesdays. He hasn’t missed a game this season. Not having one of the NFL’s top pass rushers would be a significant blow against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ sixth-ranked passing offense. Crosby is tied for fifth with 10 1/2 sacks.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.