Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby held out of practice because of a knee injury

By MARK ANDERSON The Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) and Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby celebrate a sack against the New York Giants during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rick Scuteri]

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby didn’t practice Wednesday because of a knee injury. That puts his status in question for when Las Vegas hosts AFC West rival Kansas City on Sunday. Crosby typically has been listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesdays. He hasn’t missed a game this season. Not having one of the NFL’s top pass rushers would be a significant blow against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ sixth-ranked passing offense. Crosby is tied for fifth with 10 1/2 sacks.

