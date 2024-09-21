Raiders pass rush specialist Malcolm Koonce out for the season, AP sources say

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Malcolm Koonce will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, according to two people close to the situation. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Raiders haven’t announced that Koonce won’t play this season. The club placed him on injured reserve before the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. That meant Koonce would miss at least the first four games. One of the people said Koonce will undergo surgery soon to repair a torn ACL.

